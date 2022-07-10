College of Southern Idaho students receive Magic Valley Energy Scholarships

TWIN FALLS — Two second-year students at the College of Southern Idaho will receive scholarships for the College of Southern Idaho Renewable Energy Systems Technology Program from Magic Valley Energy (MVE), an affiliate of leading energy company LS Power.

Marysol Cruz, a graduate of Blackfoot High School, will receive $1,000 toward the completion of her degree, and Mykah Bonaparte, a graduate of Twin Falls High School, will receive $500.

This is the second round of scholarships MVE has sponsored for students interested in renewable energy careers.

Cruz and Bonaparte said they decided to pursue renewable energy as a career because of their desire to be a part of a healthier planet.

“The potential for renewable energy is big,” Bonaparte said. “I feel like I am making a small difference to help our climate.”

Cruz said her desire to work outside and constantly learn new things is one of the reasons she decided to pursue renewable energy.

“No matter the area of renewables I decide to specialize in, I am confident I will come out with experience and new knowledge for the next task I take on,” she said. “I feel like I could go anywhere with this degree.”

Cruz said winning this scholarship was relieving.

“I work and go to school and pay out of pocket for my school. This scholarship is such a relief. It will help so much. I’m so grateful,” she said.

MVE has proposed two wind projects in the Magic Valley on primarily public land managed by the Bureau of Land Management. The projects will bring approximately 40 well-paid, permanent job opportunities to the Magic Valley and have an estimated $23 million annual economic output after the two-year construction phase.

For those looking for a new career, CSI’s associate degree in Renewable Energy Systems Technology is usually completed within two years; however, CSI works with high school students and those who are already working in the industry but haven’t yet completed their degree requirements.

“Knowing that CSI has a fantastic program in place for wind technicians makes us even more excited to bring this opportunity to the Magic Valley,” Luke Papez, MVE Project Director, said. “Hiring local talent is a priority for us as we move forward.”

For first-time advising, registration, basic financial aid, and payment information, contact CSI Enrollment Services at enrollment@csi.edu or 208-732-6250.

“Having a workforce degree does wonders,” Eli Bowles, CSI Renewable Energy Instructor, said. “Even if you move out of the wind energy industry, having those base-level skills is phenomenal. Our students often go into wind, solar, maintenance, and food manufacturing. We have a 100% job placement. It’s an exciting industry for anyone who wants a challenge.”

For more information, please contact Amy Schutte at amy@hudsonandco.co