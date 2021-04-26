College of Southern Idaho holds public vaccine clinic Tuesday

TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho is helping host a vaccine clinic Tuesday that is available to the public.

The event is taking place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the college's gymnasium. People interested in receiving their first or second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine can at this event without needing to sign up ahead of time.

People need to bring some form of identification demonstrating they either live or work in Idaho, as well as a form of health insurance. Although, Brianna Bodily, South Central Public Health District spokesperson, said if an individual does not have insurance he or she will still be able to receive a vaccine.

Bodily said the health district is helping coordinate public vaccine clinics throughout the region to make it easier and more convenient for interested people to receive a vaccine. The health district will soon begin publishing monthly calendars of clinics on the district's website as well as social media pages.

