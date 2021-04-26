 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
College of Southern Idaho holds public vaccine clinic Tuesday
0 comments
alert

College of Southern Idaho holds public vaccine clinic Tuesday

{{featured_button_text}}
Hundreds to receive vaccine in Jerome

Hundreds have signed up to get a COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, in Jerome. The vaccine drive was coordinated by the Jerome School District, South Central Public Health District and R&R Pharmacy.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho is helping host a vaccine clinic Tuesday that is available to the public. 

The event is taking place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the college's gymnasium. People interested in receiving their first or second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine can at this event without needing to sign up ahead of time. 

People need to bring some form of identification demonstrating they either live or work in Idaho, as well as a form of health insurance. Although, Brianna Bodily, South Central Public Health District spokesperson, said if an individual does not have insurance he or she will still be able to receive a vaccine. 

Bodily said the health district is helping coordinate public vaccine clinics throughout the region to make it easier and more convenient for interested people to receive a vaccine. The health district will soon begin publishing monthly calendars of clinics on the district's website as well as social media pages.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The Census Results: What is Apportionment?

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: YouTube star mows through crepes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News