College of Southern Idaho government class invites candidates for pizza

TWIN FALLS — Students in a state and local government class at the College of Southern Idaho are inviting candidates for Idaho state and county elected office to attend a "Pizza and Politics" fair.

The fair, which will take place on April 19 at the CSI campus, is designed as a fair — rather than a forum — based on the sheer number of people invited to attend. Candidates will be able to set up a table and interact with people on a face-to-face basis, rather than having a moderated discussion with questions and answers.

Invitations have been extended to candidates for governor and lieutenant governor, U.S. representative and senator, as well as every Magic Valley candidate for the House and Senate in Districts 24 through 27. Invitations will also be extended to the candidates for Twin Falls and Jerome county commissions and all the judges from District 5.

If everyone invited is able to attend, more than 40 candidates for public office will be at the event.

Perri Gardner, a professor of politics and government, tasked her students with contacting each candidate to invite them.

“The public’s invited," Gardner said. "They should bring their concerns and questions.”

In the past, Gardner has tried different formats.

“It’s evolved a bit,” she said. “The first time I did it, my vision was speed-dating, where I’d ding a bell and people would rotate.”

Since then, Gardner has tried different formats to make interaction and the exchange of ideas as smooth as possible. This year, she has come up with 'Pizza and Politics' as a fair-style political event.

“This is definitely the biggest range that I’m attempting,” Gardner said. “Hopefully we can be outside that day and it won't be terrible and windy, and it can be a real fair.”

Taylor Carnell was one student working with a group to contact the 13 candidates for governor and the five candidates for lieutenant governor. Of the candidates available, Carnell said there was one candidate he thought would be interesting to host.

“Not because I’m a huge supporter, but Ammon Bundy would be kind of fun,” Carnell said. “Idaho politics is sort of something I watch as entertainment, because it’s a little crazy.”

Carnell said he would like to enter into politics one day, and he would like do ask candidates how they got their start.

“I’m curious as to what motivated them and what was the driving factor to getting them where they are,” he said.

Justin Mattson said an issue he’d like to ask candidates about the large amount of election bills.

“Based off the 2020 election there’s probably a lot of built-in distrust into the system now, especially among those who think that the election was stolen," Mattson said. "There were 60-plus bills that were introduced that were election-based. I guess it’s just whether or not those are going to help calm some of those fears that people may have about the election cycle and its process.”

The fair will be held at noon April 19 at CSI. Pizza is reserved for those carrying a CSI student ID and speak with minimum four candidates.

