College of Southern Idaho celebrates designation as a Hispanic Serving Institution

TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho became Idaho’s first Hispanic Serving Institution this year, a designation for schools where at least 25% of the student body identifies as Hispanic.

It’s a title that brings more grant opportunities to the school — and an opportunity to focus more intently on serving its Hispanic students. The college has a week-long celebration planned starting on Oct. 4, where CSI students and faculty will recognize the history and culture of Hispanic Idahoans, and discuss the ways CSI can better serve Hispanic students and other diverse communities.

“Using this as a springboard, and not as a milestone, is really important,” said Michelle Schutt, Vice President of CSI’s student services.

Idaho’s Hispanic population grew 30%, in the last decade, according to the Idaho Commission on Hispanic Affairs, more than double the rate of non-Hispanic growth. Hispanic enrollment at CSI mirrored that trend, rising from the mid-teens to more than 25% of the school’s population in less than a decade.