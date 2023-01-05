Thursday’s high temperature is expected to be 38 degrees with a good chance of precipitation. Twin Falls could then see 11 straight days of temperatures in the 40s, according to The Weather Channel.
Cold weather around the Magic Valley, followed by warmer temperatures next week
