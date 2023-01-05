 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cold weather around the Magic Valley, followed by warmer temperatures next week

Cold weather around the Magic Valley

Jason Cenk braves the cold weather and takes a jog Wednesday, Jan. 4, along the Canyon Rim Trail in Twin Falls. 

 DREW NASH photos, TIMES-NEWS

Thursday’s high temperature is expected to be 38 degrees with a good chance of precipitation. Twin Falls could then see 11 straight days of temperatures in the 40s, according to The Weather Channel.

Cold weather around the Magic Valley

A bird flies past a light pole as the moon waxes gibbous Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, in Twin Falls.
Cold weather around the Magic Valley

Icicles form along the Canyon Springs grade Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, in Twin Falls.
