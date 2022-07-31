Coffee with a Cop makes a comeback

According to the Twin Falls Police Department’s Facebook page, since 2015, officers from the Twin Falls Police Department have participated in a program designed to engage community members in an informal, neutral space to discuss community issues, build relationships and drink coffee.

The “Coffee with a Cop” program provides a unique opportunity for community members to ask questions and learn more about the department’s work in Twin Falls’ neighborhoods.

The majority of contacts law enforcement has with the public happen during emergencies or emotional situations. Those situations are not always the most effective times for relationship building and some community members may feel that officers are unapproachable on the street. Coffee with a Cop breaks down barriers and allows for a relaxed, one-on-one interaction.