 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Coffee with a Cop makes a comeback

  • 0
Coffee with the cops

Twin Falls Mayor Ruth Pierce, bottom right, pets a police dog during a Coffee with a Cop event Thursday at Twin Beans Coffee Company. The police department hopes to repeat the event every few months to better connect with the community.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

According to the Twin Falls Police Department’s Facebook page, since 2015, officers from the Twin Falls Police Department have participated in a program designed to engage community members in an informal, neutral space to discuss community issues, build relationships and drink coffee.

The “Coffee with a Cop” program provides a unique opportunity for community members to ask questions and learn more about the department’s work in Twin Falls’ neighborhoods.

The majority of contacts law enforcement has with the public happen during emergencies or emotional situations. Those situations are not always the most effective times for relationship building and some community members may feel that officers are unapproachable on the street. Coffee with a Cop breaks down barriers and allows for a relaxed, one-on-one interaction.

0 Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Murtaugh man dies in ATV crash

Murtaugh man dies in ATV crash

PAUL — A Murtaugh man driving an ATV died Thursday afternoon after failing to yield to a pickup truck west of Paul, police say.

Group mistakenly paints Art Alley

Group mistakenly paints Art Alley

TWIN FALLS — At first, graffiti-like painting discovered Tuesday morning along downtown’s Art Alley looked like a deliberate act of vandalism.

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Preservation Idaho - Rock Creek Station/Stricker Homesite

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News