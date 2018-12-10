TWIN FALLS — The votes are in, and CNN has named Dr. Ricardo Pun-Chong as its 2018 Hero of the Year.
Luke Mickelson, founder of nonprofit Sleep in Heavenly Peace, was in the running for the award after CNN announced in November he was among the Top 10 CNN Heroes for 2018. The Hero of the Year was selected from among that list based on votes collected throughout the month. The cable news network announced the results on Sunday.
Mickelson will still receive a $10,000 cash award, with a matching donation from CNN up to $50,000. He founded Sleep in Heavenly Peace in 2012 — and later quit his high-paying job to build bunk beds for children who don’t have them. Sleep in Heavenly Peace now has more than 120 chapters in 40 states.
The CNN Hero of the Year, Pun-Chong, started a nonprofit that provides free housing, meals and support to sick children and their families in Peru while they undergo treatment. You can learn more about the honorees at CNNheroes.com.
The Times-News will feature a Big Story on Mickelson and Sleep in Heavenly Peace in Sunday’s paper and online Thursday at magicvalley.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.