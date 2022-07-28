Cloverleaf Farm Market is a taste of Idaho

TWIN FALLS — The newly opened Cloverleaf Farm Market sells that famous Cloverleaf ice cream.

But there’s a lot more.

“It’s all Idaho,” manager Shelby Scott said.

It’s a taste of Idaho “from the chips, the bread, the wines, the beer,” Scott said, rattling off a few of the Idaho-made products that make up the market’s menu items.

Scott could have listed a lot more, right down to the Sun Valley Mustard.

Market owner Olivia Butterworth says it's the place to go to support Gem State small farmers and businesses.

“I want to continue promoting the Cloverleaf name,” Butterworth said, “but also promote other small businesses that have similar stories, who took a chance and made a name for themselves.”

Sun Valley Mustard, for example, got its start in 1984 and is inspired by the mountain lifestyle of Sun Valley. Bigwood Bread also has Wood River Valley origins, and the company says it uses only the finest ingredients for its artisan bread and bagels. And what’s a good slice of bread without something to top it — perhaps a slice of Ballard cheese from Gooding.

What the market does with those menu items provides a unique dining experience.

“They have been busy experimenting in the kitchen,” Scott said.

Included in the experiment is offering beer floats. It might sound odd for beer to be poured over a scoop of ice cream, but it is delicious, Scott said.

Among other things the market offers breakfast sandwiches, made from locally sourced eggs, Falls Brand bacon on Bigwood Bread, and topped with Sun Valley Mustard and cheese. For lunch, you might try the grilled and pressed Em’s Sandwich, which includes Bigwood sourdough bread with fresh pesto, turkey, Ballard’s cheese, and bacon.

The market sells a variety of coffees — the Black Clover is rich chocolate milk infused with blackberry syrup over espresso — wine and beer.

For dessert, the market offers pies from Boise Pie Co.

“They are the prettiest pies you will ever see,” Scott said. Or try one of 20 flavors of Cloverleaf ice cream.

The market opened its doors in June at 135 Main Ave. W. in Twin Falls.

“You wouldn’t believe the transformation,” Scott said of the building. Exposed brick on one wall dates to 1910.

A mural drawn by Athena Beckwith, a food scientist, shows Idaho in a nutshell, Butterworth said, showing trout, water, farm fields, hills, gems, flowers and a dairy cow.

No potatoes? Butterworth jokes that potatoes are planted in the fields of the mural.

It's all in the family

The Cloverleaf Farm Market is just a few blocks away from Cloverleaf Creamery, which strictly sells ice cream and other dairy products in Second South Market. The two Cloverleaf operations are legally separate entities, Butterworth said.

“I thought I might end up calling it Gem State Farm Market,” she said, but later received permission from her family to use the Cloverleaf name in the new business.

Butterworth's family started Cloverleaf Creamery, where the dairy-farmer tradition goes back generations, she said, "for as far as we can trace."

She grew up on her parent's dairy farm in Pennsylvania Dutch country. Her parents, Bill and Donna Stotzfus, moved in 1992 from Lancaster, Pennsylvania, to Buhl.

Neighbors sometimes poked fun at their 645 cows grazing on 40 acres of grass, Butterworth said, but they took note that they were clean cows and some neighbors inquired about buying small quantities of milk directly from them.

Finances were tight.

“It was a stressful way to live,” Butterworth said.

The financial crunch continued into the next decade, a time when many small dairy farmers gave up.

The Stotzfus family reached a critical point in 2006.

“We said we can’t keep doing this,” Butterworth said.

With a stroke of luck, they purchased a creamery on Broadway Avenue in Buhl and Cloverleaf Creamery was formed. The whole family started selling the creamery's products — including milk in glass bottles — directly to the public.

Attention to detail has helped make the venture a success, Olivia Butterworth said. The glass bottles aren’t just for show — milk stays fresh longer in glass and has better taste.

Producing ice cream and other dairy products was an exciting time, she said.

“Here they were, a bunch of dairy farmers, trying to learn a new business,” she said.

Ice cream recipes were developed largely through much experimentation.

To help ensure a local, quality feed for the business during winter months when the cows aren’t grazing, the family purchased a 160-acre farm.

"It's all non-GMO and we don't spray," she said.

Cloverleaf became popular in Boise and Sun Valley, with companies such as Albertsons, Boise Co-op and Atkinsons Markets becoming top customers. As Cloverleaf's popularity grew, stores in Twin Falls, Burley, Rupert and Pocatello began to sell the products.

The Cloverleaf store at Second Market South opened in 2020.

From its beginnings, Cloverleaf is a success story, Butterworth said, “and it’s because of our customers.”