Clover Creek Fire burns 49 miles west of Twin Falls
Clover Creek Fire burns 49 miles west of Twin Falls

Clover Creek Fire

The Clover Creek Fire is burning at Wintercamp Butte, 49 miles west of Twin Falls.

 Courtesy BLM Twin Falls District

WINTERCAMP BUTTE — The Clover Creek Fire, near Wintercamp Butte, 49 miles west of Twin Falls, has been estimated to be 1,100 acres. Wednesday night, dozers completed lines on either side of the fire and will repair areas of it Thursday. Crews however, are facing difficult access as they mop up. They will be focusing mainly on heavy brush.

Containment is still estimated for noon Thursday and control is estimated at 6 p.m. Friday.

Six BLM Twin Falls Fire District engines, one dozer and one water tender remain on scene.

The BLM thanked both Three Creek Rural Fire Department and aircraft for their assistance Wednesday night.

Lightening was determined as the cause of the fire.

