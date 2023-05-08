TWIN FALLS — Helping others obtain the clothing they need is a good fit for Emma Swenson.

As the director and CEO of a group that gathers donated clothes and distributes them to those in need, she spends full-time hours each week busily sorting donated clothing, filling special orders and organizing giveaways.

Her energy can be contagious.

“This is the best time I’ve ever had,” Swenson exclaimed Saturday at Valley House in Twin Falls, as the group, Clothes Helpers, handed out clothing. Altogether, 600 bags of shirts, pants, shoes and jackets were available.

Gently used clothing was added every half-hour, “so it’s fair to everyone,” Swenson said, and it was met by hundreds of thankful people throughout the day.

Among them was Genalea Barker of Jerome. She has four children, and having access to the free clothing saves her a “ton” of money every year.

“My kids grow so fast,” Barker explained. “It’s a huge benefit,” Barker said.

Because kids have a way of growing up faster than clothes wear out, she re-donates the clothes back to the organization.

Clothes Helpers’ mission is to provide clothes with compassion and dignity. Having good clothes gives people “the confidence to better themselves and our community,” the group’s mission statement reads.

Service comes naturally to Swenson.

“I am the second of nine kids, so while growing up, I took care of my siblings,” she said. “I had the innate feeling from the time I was really small that I needed to take care of other people”

Many of her volunteers have the same background, or grew up in poverty, and feel the same way, she said.

“We are giving our time,” Swenson said, “and the blessings we get from doing that are amazing.”

She counts on her regular volunteers, which number about 25, and she is seeking more to lessen the workload.

“We enjoy being a part of the community,” she said, “and everyone knows that we are in this thing together.”

One volunteer is disabled, but she can sit in a chair and sort clothing, she said.

Swenson also relies on donations from people and businesses, including the Walmart’s Jerome location, which donates clearance clothing. Chobani donated a trailer.

Swenson got her start at the Jerome School District office. The district had a small area, called the JSDA Clothing Closet, said Kim Lickley, one of its founders, and the federal programs director for the school district.

Swenson began helping there in September 2021, and admitting to having caught the “bug,” expanded, so much that the space at the school district offices wasn’t large enough anymore.

“We branched out,” Swenson said, saying there was an overwhelming need for clothes in communities.

She started running the newly formed Clothes Helpers from a shop in Jerome.

There will be a couple more Thursday events there, until the school year ends. Clothes Helpers also helps Valley House weekly, taking orders for clothing of particular sizes.

During the summer, Clothes Helpers will have regular clothing giveaways that will be announced on its Facebook page. It will also take special requests for clothing.

The group is on its way to becoming a nonprofit.

“The paperwork has been filed," Swenson said. "We are almost there.”

Until then, the group works under the umbrella of the United Way.

Swenson said she looks forward to helping people.

“When we have giveaways, there is quite a feeling in the air,” she said. “They are really fun to be a part of.”