Closer and closer to the last dance: Sage grouse continue to struggle as feds try to roll back protections

“In the ‘70s and ‘80s, wildfire was pretty unusual,” Connelly said. “We’d all go out and look. It just wasn’t something that occurred.”

Now a mild fire season in the Magic Valley might mean 100,000 acres went up in flames. As fire eats up habitat, sage grouse are left with nowhere to go.

Based on the best data, wildfires are going to become even more common in the future.

Side-stepping science

There are billions of dollars tied to the sage grouse’s fate. If the bird becomes endangered, a whole new set of regulations would kick in, likely inhibiting oil and gas production and other interests.

A decade ago, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service considered placing the bird under Endangered Species Act protections. The threat of a listing spurred a diverse group of stakeholders to work together to devise a new strategy for sage grouse conservation.

The Bureau of Land Management’s 2015 sage grouse plans, a multi-state strategy for sage grouse management throughout the West, were seen as a step in the right direction, a compromise between industry interests and the best available science. The BLM is in charge of roughly 50% of all sage grouse habitat.