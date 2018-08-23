Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Live History Days
People attending Live History Days walk around old farm equipment Saturday, Sept. 14, 2013, at the Idaho Farm and Ranch Museum.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

JEROME — The Jerome County Historical Society will hold a clean-up day from 8 a.m. until late afternoon Saturday at the Idaho Farm and Ranch Museum, northeast of the Interstate 84/U.S. 93 junction.

Participants will spruce up the buildings and grounds at the IFARM in preparation for Live History Day, Sept. 8.

To help with the clean-up, call 208-324-5641 or 208-421-6632 or just show up at the museum anytime Saturday. From the Flying J stoplight, turn east and follow the new road south just behind Flying J to the museum.

