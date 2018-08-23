JEROME — The Jerome County Historical Society will hold a clean-up day from 8 a.m. until late afternoon Saturday at the Idaho Farm and Ranch Museum, northeast of the Interstate 84/U.S. 93 junction.
Participants will spruce up the buildings and grounds at the IFARM in preparation for Live History Day, Sept. 8.
To help with the clean-up, call 208-324-5641 or 208-421-6632 or just show up at the museum anytime Saturday. From the Flying J stoplight, turn east and follow the new road south just behind Flying J to the museum.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.