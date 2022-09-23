 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Classic Air Medical ambulance service joins Cassia Regional Hospital

Classic Air Medical joins Cassia Regional Hospital

Classic Air Medical air ambulance crew pushes a helicopter to a better location Thursday during AN open house celebrating the merger of Cassia Regional Hospital with Classic Air Medical.

 Laurie Welch

BURLEY — Cassia Regional Hospital celebrated its merger with a new air ambulance company, Classic Air Medical, on Thursday at the hospital.

The new service will provide better access to medical care in the community, Cassia Regional Hospital CEO Mike Blauer said during a ribbon cutting ceremony.

Intermountain Healthcare Cassia Regional Hospital merged with Classic Air Medical to bring a new air ambulance service to Mini-Cassia.

“My family started Classic Air Medical 35 years ago,” Classic Air Medical CEO Tony Henderson said.

The company specializes in transporting patients in smaller communities to higher levels of care, he said.

The company wanted to provide services in Burley for quite a while, he said.

“Now, being part of Intermountain Healthcare is kind of an exciting thing for me,” Henderson said.

