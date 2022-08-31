Classes improve quality of life for residents of Valley House Homeless Shelter

TWIN FALLS — Valley House homeless shelter has always held classes to help give their clients more information about improving their lives.

Now, with the opening of the new Beyond Shelter earlier this month, 60 additional residents are being housed by the shelter, and more classes are being offered in the facility's new conference room.

Every Wednesday morning, nutrition coaches from Eat Smart Idaho talk to residents about strategies for healthy eating that will have an overall benefit on their health and wellbeing. They shared information about which foods carry essential nutrients, like why whole grains support health better than white flour, or what body systems fruits like blueberries support.

Eat Smart Idaho is a program of the University of Idaho. Extension educator Siew Guan Lee said the program is carried in up to 14 different locations throughout the year, appearing in schools, the Refugee Center, and now in Valley House.

"Of course, it's to improve their health, but we also want to improve self-efficacy," Lee said. "It's not that complicated to eat healthy — and if you eat healthy, that will really help you a lot in life."

To support the program, Valley House has partnered with Chobani, which makes yogurt available to people attending the class. And after each class, students are encouraged to visit the garden beds around Valley House to pick fresh fruits and vegetables, such as tomatoes, squash, leafy greens and herbs. The raised garden beds are maintained by extension volunteers and clients of Valley House, and the hope is to make healthy food options easily available and free.

"It's really to teach people how you can grow your own food," Lee said. "You talk about eating healthy, but you also talk about how you can sustain by growing your own food in any small space you have."

Lee tells students that even having a small planter box by the window for some leafy greens or herbs can improve their meal options.

Valley house director John Spires said having a variety of classes in their new Beyond Shelter facility had been part of the dream for years.

"We have the ability with this new building and our conference room to do all these classes that we couldn't do — just because of logistics we had with the other building — now we can do them here," Spires said. "Now we have a lot more ways that we can benefit and help the people that are our clients and residents."

Spires said having the partnership with the extension service and Chobani has combined to bring a lot of good things together into one location, which helps the clients Valley House serves.

"We have an opportunity here to teach people not just nutrition, but also take some ingredients that are freshly grown here, with some good healthy yogurt and make something that they can take back and go, 'Oh, I just learned something new. Now I can eat this nutritious thing and it's tasty,'" Spires said.

Spires said there are six other classes taking place at the facility, including counseling, budgeting and finance.

Clients at Valley House are expected to get a full-time job, manage a budget and show that they are building savings for an eventual deposit on housing, and they are expected to complete goals that will get them back out into the community. The classes, Spires said, serve to make those goals achievable.

"We have a lot of expectations of them," Spires said. "We do a lot to help them and assist them, and we expect them to be striving and trying really hard to make those goals."