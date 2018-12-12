TWIN FALLS — Vaping. E-cigarettes. Juuling. They’re all the same thing, and they come in many disguises. E-cigarette companies are now selling vape devices camouflaged as hoodie drawstrings, flash drives, battery chargers and pens.
South Central Public Health District is offering parents and teachers classes that focus on the latest research on vaping, the history of these devices and the risks e-cigarettes bring to youth.
Classes are free and open to anyone over the age of 18:
- Twin Falls High School — 7 to 8 p.m. Monday at Roper Auditorium, 1615 Filer Ave.
- Buhl High School — 7 to 8 p.m. Dec. 19 at the auditorium, 1 Indian Territory
A recent survey from the Food and Drug Administration shows 3.6 million middle and high school students are now vaping in the United States — an increase of more than 1.5 million students since last year.
The increased popularity of using e-cigarettes raises concerns about early addiction, the effect of nicotine exposure on developing brains, exposure to harmful chemicals and a potential transition over to traditional cigarettes.
For more information, or to register for tobacco cessation classes or to schedule a class, call 208-737-5968 or go to phd5.idaho.gov/tobacco.
