Class of '66 prepares Vietnam War Veterans Memorial for upcoming reunion

TWIN FALLS — The Vietnam War Veterans Memorial was donated by the Class of 1966, and since then, it's been up to volunteers to contribute time, attention and care to keeping the memorial and accompanying flowerbeds in shape.

The memorial stands in City Park at Sixth Avenue and Shoshone Street East.

The memorial was dedicated in 1967 and at the time was just the second memorial to the fallen from that conflict. It features a plaque with the names of 17 men from Twin Falls County who gave their lives, and, as commemorated on the plaque, “served us wisely, well, honorably.”

On Tuesday, three members of the Twin Falls High School Class of 1966, along with one from the Class of ’68, spent several hours in the mid-day heat cleaning up the flower beds, replanting annuals, and checking the irrigation system that keeps the flowerbed growing.

Since 2006, Terri Chris has come to town several times each year to take care of the flowerbeds. Chris, who now lives in Boise, made the trip back to town this week to help clean up the memorial. She said she wanted to get the work out of the way early to enjoy the class’s upcoming 56th reunion at the park.

Carlene Pedersen of Twin Falls, a member of the Class of '66, said the upcoming reunion will feature a fallen soldier tribute.

“We’re going to have a table here during the reunion, set up for the fallen soldier, with the place setting," Pedersen said.

Pedersen and Chris were joined by fellow alum Ken Driscoll and Karla Hollifield, both of Boise.

“We used to have a bigger crew, but this was just kind of a spur-of-the-moment thing,” Pedersen said. “We decided we’d come down and get it all cleaned up.”

The reunion will start at 1 p.m. Sept. 17 at the Vietnam War Veterans Memorial in City Park.