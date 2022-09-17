Class of '66 honors the fallen at 56-year reunion

TWIN FALLS — About 50 members of the Twin Falls Class of 1966 gathered at the Vietnam Memorial in City Park on Saturday to pay their respects to the Twin Falls County men who lost their lives in the war.

The event was part of the 56-year reunion of the what they say is largest graduating class in Twin Falls history, and marks the seventh reunion the group has had since graduation.

On Monday, Sept 12, Mayor Ruth Pierce signed a proclamation recognizing September 12-19 as "The Class of 1966 Week."

"Let it be known that we celebrate this patriotic high school class who value the public-school education they received and continue to give back their high school today," reads the proclamation.

Over the years, the class has donated substantially to the high school and community in the form of scholarships, education programming funding, and physical improvements to the grounds of Twin Falls High School. They were responsible for replacing the chain-link fencing around the parking lot boundary with the blue pipe that is there now.

They also designed and paid for the Vietnam War Memorial in the entrance to the high school to honor its alumni who were killed in the war.

According to reunion coordinator Jim Mottern, 23% of the Class of '66 served in the armed forces during the Vietnam War, and two classmates died there.

"Not all of us went to Vietnam," Mottern said. "I did, and about five or six of the other guys were in the country also."

To honor the memory of all who served, the Class of '66 previously donated a memorial to Twin Falls High School honoring the seven graduates of the school from all graduating classes who died in Vietnam.

"All that, for us, happened to pull us together," Mottern said.

Class of '66 prepares Vietnam War Veterans Memorial for upcoming reunion It's been up to volunteers to contribute time, attention and care to keeping the memorial and flowerbeds in shape since 1967