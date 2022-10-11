Claims of threats, assault from Gooding High School staff are unfounded, police say

GOODING — An Oct. 5 incident at the high school resulted in an increasing online furor as allegations of a staff member making threatening statements and an assault on a student were posted on social media.

According to the Gooding Police Department, an investigation by Gooding School District resulted in no substantiated evidence to support the claims made on social media.

"On October 11, 2022, The Gooding County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Gooding Police Department were advised of a situation that had occurred at the Gooding High School on October 5th." the statement said. "Allegations were made on social media platforms accusing a Gooding High School staff member of making threats to harm students as well as hitting a student."

According to the statement, Superintendent Spencer Larsen began an investigation into the incident and interviewed students and parents. The investigation also included a review of security footage, the statement said.

"The School District’s investigation found that there was no substantiating evidence to support the allegations made on social media platforms," the statement said.

Larsen did not respond to the Times-News' requests for comment, and no further explanation of the incident has been provided.

Although the school district's investigation found no evidence of criminal activity, in an effort to maintain transparency, they contacted law enforcement to review the school district's investigation. Upon reviewing the internal investigation, both the sheriff's office and the police department concluded that no crimes had been committed in either incident.

According to the posts on social media, a student had filed a report with the police and others commented that hearings would be starting soon. According to the police statement, that is not the case.

"At no time was a criminal complaint filed with either Law Enforcement Agency concerning these incidents," the statement said. "Law Enforcement only became involved at the request of Gooding School District."

The Gooding Police Department cautioned that using social media platforms to report incidents of a criminal nature can not only hinder an investigation but also start rumors that are unfounded.