TWIN FALLS — The Twin Falls City Council did not move ahead Monday with a proposed ordinance that would ban smoking in all Twin Falls businesses. However, the city will take more citizen input regarding smoking in city-owned parks and trails.
Luke Cavener with the American Cancer Association’s Cancer Action Network presented the Council with a draft ordinance on Monday that aimed to prohibit smoking in all businesses. Idaho statute currently allows for smoking in bars and non-public-facing businesses with five or fewer employees.
The city received some public input at two listening sessions earlier this year. Residents came and spoke both for and against the proposed “clean indoor air ordinance.” But several Council members said the direct feedback they heard was more against the proposed ordinance than for it.
“Personally I’m not in favor of pursuing an ordinance in Twin Falls at this time to make Twin Falls more restrictive to smoking than it is now,” Councilwoman Suzanne Hawkins said.
Other Council members agreed, saying the Council should not be more restrictive in telling businesses what to do. But there were concerns about whether more should be done to promote public health at the city’s parks and trails.
Existing city code states that smoking is prohibited where a sign is posted saying as much. Although smoking is allowed on parks and trails, it is not allowed within 50 feet of playground equipment, City Manager Travis Rothweiler said.
The Council voted unanimously to direct city staff to work with the Parks and Recreation Commission on gathering more public input regarding smoking on city-owned properties. That commission could then later bring those findings, and a recommendation, to the City Council.
Also at the meeting, the Council:
- Confirmed the appointment of Marilu Perez to serve a three-year term on the Planning and Zoning Commission.
- Authorized the mayor to sign the 2019 Local Children Pedestrian Safety program LHTAC/Local Agreement. The city has been awarded a grant for $248,500 to address pedestrian needs for students crossing Washington Street North on Caswell Avenue and walking to I.B. Perrine Elementary School or Robert Stewart Middle School.
- Approved the signing of a contract with Sybolon Reid Construction for the Canyon Springs Rockfall Mitigation project in the amount of $934,937. The bid was about $200,000 over engineer’s estimates due to the need to build an access road along the canyon rim.
- Approved an economic feasibility study, eligibility report and resolution in regards to a potential revenue allocation area for the Urban Renewal Agency.
- Approved a request to vacate an undeveloped portion of Bolton Street right of way north of 202 Caswell Ave. W.
They should let bars decide if they want to allow smoking or not. As for parks and other public places it should be banned. I’m tired of inhaling peoples cigarette smoke on my runs and I’m tired of picking up peoples cigarette filter litter.
