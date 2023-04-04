TWIN FALLS — The city will enter negotiations with the Downtowner transit company to provide micro transit in Twin Falls.

At Monday’s meeting, city council voted to approve the transit review panel’s recommendation to enter negotiations with Downtowner to provide a turn-key micro transit system.

In November 2022, the city approved a $3 million funding agreement with the Idaho Transportation Department to operate a transit system.

The idea of the micro transit is to offer on-demand transit options rather than a fixed-route bus system. Riders would schedule trips using an app, similar to other ride shares like Uber or Lyft.

The city received three responses to their Dec. 20, 2022 request for proposals. Two companies were interviewed: Via and Downtowner.

Before the council vote, council member Alex Caval said that between the two companies, the panel agreed that Downtowner’s offerings best matched the needs of Twin Falls.

“Via adopts more of a bus stop, route approach, which I don’t think is a good fit for Twin Falls and the population that we have,” Caval said during the meeting. “Downtowner is more of a curb-to-curb option. And when you’re taking in to account the population that is more likely to use it ... I think that is a better fit.”

According to Downtowner’s website, their technology enables flexible and cost-effective transit options.

Previously, Trans IV operated a transit system in Twin Falls, but ceased operating after the city’s population passed 50,000 and bumped up into the “small-urban” sized city.

The primary users of transit in Twin Falls are elderly and handicapped patrons who otherwise have limited means to get around. There are a few nonprofit organization that offer rides for certain groups, such as disabled people or veterans.

Downtowner provides micro-transit in several cities, including Jackson, Wyoming, and Idaho Falls.

Idaho Falls had a public fixed-route bus system that suffered from low ridership, then went bankrupt in 2019. To replace it, ITD worked with that city to develop a replacement service and selected microtransit as the best option for meeting a range of riders’ needs with a smaller budget.

The result, Greater Idaho Falls Transit, is an on-demand, door-to-door rideshare service that currently costs $4 per ride.

A key feature of the service is a ride-share-style app to schedule and request rides. Vehicles in the fleet would be flexible, to include smaller buses or other ADA-compliant passenger vehicles as needed.

Once negotiations between the city and Downtowner are complete, the contract will be brought back to the city council for a final approval.

Service would be expected to begin eight to 10 weeks after the contract is finalized by the council, and service could begin by summer.

