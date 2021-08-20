City urging water conservation

TWIN FALLS — The summer of drought isn’t over yet. As canal companies attempt to stretch remaining water through the end of the season, city residents might feel the impact.
Twin Falls city officials are urging residents to follow the water conservation schedule and avoid watering at peak demand times.
The Twin Falls Canal Co. announced another water share reduction on Wednesday. The city uses canal water for pressurized irrigation and will see a reduction in the water supply.
“We don’t have a crystal ball, but we are encouraging residents to prepare for not only the current curtailments but what could potentially (be) future curtailments,” city spokesperson Josh Palmer said.
The pressurized irrigation system pulls water from the canal system, which then flows through a series of stations with high-powered pumps. The pumps shut off if they are overloaded, Palmer said. It can take anywhere from a few hours to a full day or more to get them operational again.
The city has seen pump stations shut down this year in certain subdivisions where everyone is watering at the same time.
“We have just a few people who maybe haven’t really gotten comfortable with the water conservation schedule yet, we need to get them on to it as quickly as we can,” Palmer said.
This drought season has been unprecedented, he said. A public works employee who has been with the city for over 25 years mentioned they have never seen drought conditions this bad or curtailments this significant.
City departments are also trying to conserve water. The parks and recreation department turned off its moisture sensor watering system. Instead of using the sensors that turn on if they dry out, the city is now using a timed system that has been set to the minimum level.
The parks department has also decided to water during the day to avoid peak demand times. Although this is inconvenient for park visitors, it will help conserve water, Palmer said.
Code enforcement is taking an education-first approach, but repeat offenders could face fines. If residents don’t feel comfortable talking with neighbors who might be wasting water, they can report violations on the code enforcement website. There is a button to submit city code violations on the home page.
Wasting water includes watering outside of the scheduled days, damaged or misdirected irrigation systems and instances of runoff from excessive watering, according to a press release from the city.
Residents can learn about the pressurized irrigation system, watering schedule, peak demand times, and conservation practices on the city’s website, Palmer said.