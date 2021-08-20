City urging water conservation

TWIN FALLS — The summer of drought isn’t over yet. As canal companies attempt to stretch remaining water through the end of the season, city residents might feel the impact.

Twin Falls city officials are urging residents to follow the water conservation schedule and avoid watering at peak demand times.

The Twin Falls Canal Co. announced another water share reduction on Wednesday. The city uses canal water for pressurized irrigation and will see a reduction in the water supply.

“We don’t have a crystal ball, but we are encouraging residents to prepare for not only the current curtailments but what could potentially (be) future curtailments,” city spokesperson Josh Palmer said.

The pressurized irrigation system pulls water from the canal system, which then flows through a series of stations with high-powered pumps. The pumps shut off if they are overloaded, Palmer said. It can take anywhere from a few hours to a full day or more to get them operational again.

The city has seen pump stations shut down this year in certain subdivisions where everyone is watering at the same time.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}