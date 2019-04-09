TWIN FALLS — Visitors to the Twin Falls City Park and the county courts will soon have one less parking option, but drivers along Shoshone Street may feel more comfortable.
A unanimous vote from the City Council on Monday authorized staff to reconfigure the striping along about 440 yards of Shoshone Street. The move will straighten lanes while eliminating all street parking in hopes of reducing confusion and making drivers feel safer.
“I can get behind the strategy that straight lanes probably make people either safer, or complain less, or both,” Mayor Shawn Barigar said during the discussion. “I don’t think that getting rid of 18 to 24 parking spaces is the end of the world because, frankly, the number of times the park is at full capacity and every parking space in the vicinity is needed ... that’s the minority of times.”
A road overlay project is planned to take place before the re-striping.
The current striping configuration was selected when the city added new signals and left turn bays where Shoshone Street intersects Fourth and Sixth avenues. That project required a re-striping solution in which the City Council had earlier agreed to eliminate some, but not all, street parking on those blocks.
What resulted were sudden lane transitions that made drivers feel uncomfortable. The situation was aggravated when snow obscured the new lines or rain made them difficult to see, City Engineer Jackie Fields told the Council. Old lines became visible again and drivers had a tendency to follow ruts in the roadway when they couldn’t decide where to drive.
After hearing Fields present several striping alternatives to alleviate the confusion, the Council opted for the simplest option. Shoshone Street will be five lanes — with a center turn lane — between Second Avenue North/East and Sixth Avenue North/East. Although the center turn lane will essentially be a benefit only at intersections, it will make the road simpler for drivers to follow.
“It’s perfect. It’s awesome,” Fields said. “It’s really the best solution, in my opinion.”
The current speed limit along that stretch is 25 mph, but most drivers are going closer to 35 mph, she said. Staff may in the future request a speed limit increase, but the Council did not vote on that Monday.
Fields had originally proposed the five-lane striping — with no parking — when the Council considered the plan a couple years ago. But Council members at that time placed high importance on street parking.
“We apologize that we did not listen to you when you did it to start with,” Councilman Greg Lanting said to Fields on Monday.
Councilman Christopher Reid said he recently started a new job downtown and got a lot of feedback from his coworkers.
“Overwhelmingly, everyone there said ‘get rid of parking,’” Reid said. “We don’t have a parking issue, we have a ‘nobody wants to walk’ issue. We need to eliminate parking on Shoshone.”
In preparation of re-striping — and to address the rut problem — the Council also approved spending $160,000 for a street overlay this spring on Shoshone Street between Second Avenue North/East and Fifth Avenue North/East.
Rec center study
Also during the meeting, the Council voted 6-1 to allow an ad hoc committee to move on to the next step in its feasibility study for a potential recreation center. In the first phase, the committee conducted both mail-in and online surveys to collect public opinion.
The majority of respondents favored Twin Falls having a community center, and more than 65% said they would support a tax increase to pay for one.
Tentatively, the committee has estimated a center would cost about $40 million — a number that is certainly going to change, committee member Chris Scholes said.
“This is a long process and we’re not at the end of it — not close,” he said. “And we’re not at the beginning of it, either.”
The next part of the study will take a closer look at programming, cost, financing and potential locations for a community center.
Most council members were impressed with the presentation and the results thus far. Councilman Chris Talkington cast the dissenting vote for continuing the study.
“A $40 million recreation center that competes with private business is not in our best interest,” Talkington said.
Also at the meeting, the Council:
- Granted a waiver for a non-conforming building expansion permit for a garage to be added to a house at 2359 Pole Line Road E.
- Granted a waiver for a non-conforming building expansion permit for a garage to replace a carport at 824 Alturas Drive.
- Approved the spending of $3.2 million in street reserves for three streets projects. These include a $1.8 million concrete intersection at Eastland Drive North and Falls Avenue East, a $1.3 million rockfall mitigation project on Canyon Springs Road, and the $160,000 overlay on Shoshone Street.
