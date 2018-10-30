Try 1 month for 99¢
Road closed

TWIN FALLS — A section of Ponderosa Street in south Twin Falls will be closed starting Tuesday while a new waterline is installed.

Ponderosa Street between the two Southwood avenues will be closed through Thursday, the city said in a statement Monday. Traffic will be detoured using Valencia Street to get to homes east of the project area.

The city reminds drivers to be extra careful and attentive to traffic signs, to reduce their speed, and yield to construction workers and vehicles.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments