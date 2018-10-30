TWIN FALLS — A section of Ponderosa Street in south Twin Falls will be closed starting Tuesday while a new waterline is installed.
Ponderosa Street between the two Southwood avenues will be closed through Thursday, the city said in a statement Monday. Traffic will be detoured using Valencia Street to get to homes east of the project area.
The city reminds drivers to be extra careful and attentive to traffic signs, to reduce their speed, and yield to construction workers and vehicles.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.