City staff discusses capital expenses in upcoming budget: New fire engine, animal control truck among asks

TWIN FALLS — Employees presented City Council with some of the capital expenses included in the recommended budget for fiscal year 2022 during a meeting Monday evening.

City Manager Travis Rothweiler presented the council with this recommended budget of $69.3 million during last week’s meeting. This budget amount is roughly 4.8% smaller than the ongoing fiscal year’s budget of $72.8 million.

During Monday’s meeting, Library Director Tara Bartley told the council that the library is seeking funding to replace its air handling unit, which was installed when the library underwent renovations in 1991.

According to the recommended budget document available on the city’s website, this will cost $120,000. The library is also requesting $30,000 to complete improvements to the sidewalk outside the library, which has been damaged by tree roots.

Fire Chief Les Kenworthy told the council that his department plans to use some of the federal funding the city received through the CARES Act, which was a $2.2 trillion stimulus package Congress passed last year in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, to help cover the cost of a new fire engine.