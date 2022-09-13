City seeks to transfer utility responsibility to landlords

TWIN FALLS — The city’s efforts to switch utility billing for water, wastewater, trash and recycling from tenants to landlords of rental properties was discussed at Monday’s City Council meeting.

The ordinance would require all accounts for city utilities opened after Dec. 31 to be in the name of the property owner. If the change is made, current accounts will be grandfathered in, and rental tenants with utility accounts will continue to have their names on the account until they move out. All new utility accounts would need to be in the property owner’s name.

The ordinance only affects single-family homes and duplexes. City code already requires property owners of multi-family homes to be under a single account in the property owner's name and commercial and industrial accounts would not be affected.

Assistant Finance Director Brent Hyatt told the council that the utility department mails out 300 late notices each week, and shuts off water services 25 to 30 times each week. Their hope is to reduce the amount of time spent by city staff trying to collect on delinquent accounts.

“It’s a divisive ordinance because some people would have to be losers in it," Hyatt said. "But overall, there’s no doubt for me that this would be a benefit to the city.”

Other nearby communities that have adopted similar ordinances include Jerome and Filer. Hyatt said it would mean significant savings to the city in the form of reduced staff time spent trying to collect late fees.

“When Jerome implemented it in their city, they went from four utility billing people to two,” Hyatt said.

And while a similar reduction in staff might not be possible given the larger size of Twin Falls, Hyatt said he made rough calculations and believed the change would save the city money.

“We believe we would save around $100,000,” Hyatt said. “ I don’t know that that would necessarily shift $100,000 of losses to the landlords.”

Councilor Nikki Boyd said during the meeting that she believed the utility billing department should have more incentives for people to pay, such as increasing fines for reversing water shut-offs once the bill is brought current.

“We’re nice," Boyd said. "We give people a chance to pay their bill. And it’s obvious they’ve already left town when it’s time to pay.

“Three hundred people a week are choosing to not pay that bill. If these are repeat offenders, why aren’t we fining them?”

Vice Mayor Christopher Reid described previous personal experiences living elsewhere, where utilities were part of a negotiated agreement between tenant and landlord.

While a change would be felt by many in Twin Falls, Reid said, it made sense to unburden the taxpayers from the delinquent payments of the few.

A final reading will follow at a future meeting.