City seeks to fill vacancy on Parks and Recreation Commission

TWIN FALLS — The city Parks and Recreation Department is accepting applications for community members interested in serving on the Parks and Recreation Commission. Commissioners serve a three-year term. Meetings are held once a month on the second Tuesday of each month from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Parks and Recreation Commission advises the Twin Falls City Council on park and golf course related issues, recreation programming, park donations, as well as serves as the City’s Tree Commission. For more information on this commission, see City Code 2-4 and 2-8. Interested candidates must reside in the Twin Falls City limits. The mayor appoints and the council confirms members of the Parks and Recreation Commission.