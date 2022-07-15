City seeks community members for Recovery Fund Committee

TWIN FALLS — The city is chartering a committee to determine the allocation of $8.46 million in federal funding from the State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund (SLFRF). The ity is seeking three members who reside within the Twin Falls city limits to join the nine-person committee that will recommend how the city’s share of the funds will be used.

The nine-person committee provides representation for interests within the city and will be comprised of three residents of Twin Falls, three members from city committees, and three members from City Council that will include the mayor. The committee will develop and recommend projects to allocate SLFRF funds that further the City’s Strategic Plan and will also be a communication conduit for community members and city administration.

Members of the committee should be able to explain the opportunities and challenges of selected projects to the public and City Council. The committee is expected to meet twice a month in a public forum that will be recorded and live streamed at tfid.org.

In response to the Covid-19 public health emergency, the federal government provided governments across the country with resources to fight the pandemic through the American Rescue Plan Act that was signed into law on March 2021. Among other ARPA provisions, the State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund committed $350 billion to state and local governments across the country to support response and recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Twin Falls was allocated $8,465,111 — allocations to state and local governments were determined by population — with a requirement that all funds be committed by December 2024 and expended by December 2026.

Anyone residing within the city limits who are interested in serving on the committee should apply at tfid.org/FormCenter/City-Administration-2/State-and-Local-Fiscal-Recovery-Fund-Com-47 by 5 p.m. Aug. 5.