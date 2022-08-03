 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
City seeks applicants for Twin Falls City Council seat by Aug. 17

City Hall in historic downtown Twin Falls

John E. Hayes, sculpted in bronze by Kimberly artist Dave Lamure Jr., is seen in front of City Hall on Jan. 15 at the Downtown Commons in Twin Falls. Hayes surveyed the Twin Falls canal system and many Magic Valley townsites in the early 20th century. 

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

TWIN FALLS — The city has begun the process of filling the vacant seat for the remainder of Shawn Barigar’s term on the city council, which runs through 2023.

Barigar, who served on the council for 14 years, stepped down July 25 to apply for the economic development director position at the city of Twin Falls.

By Idaho law, Mayor Ruth Pierce may appoint a qualified candidate with consent of the council. The individual will serve the balance of Barigar's term and may run for re-election in November 2023.

A qualified candidate is any person 18 years of age or older, who is a U.S. citizen and who has resided in the city of Twin Falls for at least 30 days prior to the election, and who is registered to vote as required by law.

The council has requested any interested candidates to submit an application by Aug. 17. Interested individuals should complete an application online or send a letter of interest to the city, Attn: Twin Falls City Council Seat, 203 Main Ave. E., Twin Falls, Idaho 83301.

