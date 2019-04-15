TWIN FALLS — As the city is in the process of adding a new wellhead, staff would like to update Twin Falls’ Drinking Water Protection Plan.
On Monday, the City Council will be asked to provide input on selecting candidates for a committee to review and update the plan. Although drinking water protection is a voluntary program, the city implemented a plan in 2003 to prevent contamination of groundwater that supplies community drinking water.
In order to update the plan, the city will need to work closely with the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality, South Central Public Health District and county planning and zoning areas.
The City Council will hear an update on the plan revision process at its meeting at 5 p.m. Monday in City Hall, 203 Main Ave. E. Also during the meeting, the Council will:
- Hear a proclamation declaring April 14-16 as Telecommunications Week in Twin Falls.
- Present a plaque and recognize Cindy Collins for her service on the Parks and Recreation Commission.
- Hear an update on the Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation Community Transformation grant application.
- Have a public hearing no earlier than 6 p.m. for a request for a special use permit to operate a home occupation at 1333 Bitterroot Drive, on behalf of Carleen M. Duncan.
- Have a public hearing no earlier than 6 p.m. for a request to vacate platted easements within Canyon Park Subdivision located at the 2000 block of Neilsen Point Place, on behalf of Geronimo LLC.
