Authorities work unloading a semitruck so they can pull it out of a sinkhole after a waterline broke Tuesday, July 24, 2018, on Washington Street South in Twin Falls.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

TWIN FALLS — Washington Street South has reopened between South Park Avenue and Park Avenue.

The section of road reopened Tuesday, a week after it was closed due to a waterline break that damaged the roadway and resulted in a semitrailer plunging into a sinkhole.

The city has now repaired the broken waterline and roadway.

