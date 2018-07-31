TWIN FALLS — Washington Street South has reopened between South Park Avenue and Park Avenue.
The section of road reopened Tuesday, a week after it was closed due to a waterline break that damaged the roadway and resulted in a semitrailer plunging into a sinkhole.
The city has now repaired the broken waterline and roadway.
