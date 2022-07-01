City recommends $78 million budget for fiscal year 2022-23

TWIN FALLS — City Manager Travis Rothweiler will recommend a $78,489,514 budget to the city council Tuesday at its regular meeting.

The proposed total net budget for fiscal year 2022-23 is 13% — $9,024,574 — larger than the current fiscal year's budget of $69,464,941.

Following Tuesday's presentation, the meeting agenda allows time for input from the public.

The city council will adopt a budget in late August, following a series of public hearings.

A summary of the proposed budget, available on the city’s website, outlines the proposed tax rates, expenditures, and changes from last year.

The proposed budget has the lowest tax rate the city has issued at $4.78 per $1,000 of assessed value. That number is down from $6.25 per $1,000 assessed value this year.

Although the tax rate is lower than in previous years, home values have increased year after year in Idaho. The median home value in Twin Falls climbed to $358,000 in January this year, up from $257,000 in 2021, the city says.

The city estimates that the average homeowner will see a city property tax increase of $288.74 next year over this year's taxes. Taxes paid on property in the city averaged lower than property taxes in other Idaho cities such as Jerome, Pocatello, Nampa, Caldwell, Idaho Falls and Lewiston.

Presentations about each of seven categories of the city budget will be made at each .

Council will hold a series of public hearings prior to adopting a new budget. The public hearings are scheduled for Aug. 8 for rates and fees and Aug. 22 for foregone balance and appropriations ordinance. Final adoption of Appropriations Ordinance is also scheduled for the evening of Aug. 22.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0