TWIN FALLS — The Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health has announced it will award Twin Falls a $250,000 Community Transformation Grant. This three-year grant will provide funds and technical assistance to mobilize the community in making sustainable changes that promote healthy living for youth.
The Community Transformation Grant is awarded through the foundation’s High Five initiative, which provides grants to communities that have demonstrated a dedication to improving the health of area youth through physical activity and access to healthy affordable foods.
Twin Falls applied for the grant in October and was chosen after a rigorous selection process that included foundation staff visiting the city in March.
“It was clear during our visit that Twin Falls has a true passion for community health,” Kendra Witt-Doyle, executive director of the Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health, said in a statement. “There is a lot of positive momentum in the city, and having a mayor who is a strong children’s health advocate will help ensure this grant can fund changes that will last for generations.”
The grant begins in June and runs through 2021. A collaborative process with community leaders and the foundation will help determine an action plan for the grant, which is administered in two phases.
For more information, call Mandi Thompson at 208-735-7237 or Kendra Witt-Doyle at 986-224-3461.
