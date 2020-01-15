JEROME —It may soon become easier and safer to walk around Jerome.
The city is seeking community input as it requests a Transportation Alternatives Program grant from the Idaho Transportation Department.
The nearly half-million dollars in grant money would be used to connect curb, gutter and bike lanes from Tiger Drive to the Sinclair service station on East Main Street. The project is part of the city’s connectivity plan that went into place in 2015 to address areas that are devoid of a sidewalks or pathways.
“If you go (to Jerome High School) before school, during break or after school…the kids don’t want to walk in a line. They go in groups and they get quite close to the road,” Jerome City Administrator Mike Williams said.
The road is also a state highway where semis and other traffic often travel, he said. The addition of a sidewalk is meant to provide a safer path for pedestrians and bicyclists.
“It’s just a situation we want to improve,” Williams said.
The city applied for a Transportation Alternatives Program grant two years ago and was awarded funding for a project to create a path on 10th Avenue between Summit and Horizon elementary schools. The project will go to bid next week and the contract is expected to be awarded in mid-February.
“We’re trying to improve the walkability of Jerome,” City Councilman Chris Barber said. “The foot traffic is primarily from the high school without a doubt. The students aren’t the only ones who will benefit, but the entire community.”
City officials said that Jerome is also looking to expand its three miles of bike lanes through connectivity projects alongside the Jerome Recreation District. These plans will also work to support beautification efforts. Officials said they were keeping an eye on more opportunities to fund more projects.
“We want to make sure we’re prepared and we have our next highest priority in the works,” Williams said.
Applications for grant money opened Monday, and the city will be taking responses on a Monday Facebook post that are in support of the project and sharing them with reviewers. Those in favor of the plan may also write a letter of support and send it to Planning and Zoning Manager Ida Clark at iclark@ci.jerome.id.us.
We’re paying attention to our community and our kids,” Barber said. “It will not only greatly improve the safety, but the look of our town.”
