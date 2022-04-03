City pool reopens, and the man behind the new lining has interesting TF past

TWIN FALLS — Just in time for the oncoming summer crowds, City Pool reopened to the public on Friday, April 1, after a 6-week closure.

For the last several weeks, the pool had been emptied of its nearly half a million gallons of water, while a new membrane liner was installed to replace the plaster lining the pool.

The plaster lining of the pool is normally replaced about every ten years, but recent increases in materials costs put a plaster lining replacement at more than four times the city’s budget of $100,000 for the project.

The waterproof membrane made by RenoSys came in at a lower cost, and after evaluating other facilities where the membrane is being used, Aquatics Manager John Pauley said it should have the same lifespan as a plaster lining, if not longer.

“When it came to budgeting time we decided this was the path we wanted to go down, just because the lifespan is very comparable to plaster,” Pauley said. “This makes a lot of sense not just from a facility maintenance standpoint but a fiscal standpoint.”

Pool schedules and programs can be found at the Twin Falls Parks and Recreation website.

Origin story for founder has Twin Falls chapter

RenoSys founder and CEO, Jason Mart, got his first business experience right here in Twin Falls 50 years ago, as part of an adventurous mishap, when his college group was stranded in town.

It was September 1972, and Mart was with 40 classmates who were headed back to Prescott College in Arizona, after a survival experience in the Sawtooths.

But on the way back, they ran out of money and were stranded in Twin Falls.

In an email to the Times-News, Mart said the students had to find ways to earn enough money to pay their way home.

“The city literally opened its heart to us,” Mart said in the email. “They let us set up camp in the downtown park, the paper wrote stories about our predicament, the radio station ran stories and set up a hotline for us and we all did odd jobs around town coordinated from two pay phones near downtown.”

“I raised about $70 in my very first entrepreneurial venture,” he said. “Selling fresh cut flowers that were donated by a lovely local woman from her 1/8th acre downtown flower garden, on the Main Street across from the downtown Bank .... Imagine the city fathers letting 35 or so kids set up camp for three nights in the city park today! Occupy Twin Falls!”

An article about the students’ mishaps appeared in the Sept. 28, 1972 edition of the Times-News.

Reporter Ruth Miller wrote that the students were in town as part of an “urban experience,” and in interviews with students, the stay in Twin Falls sounds like it could have been intentional. Running out of money may have been part of the plan to force students to adapt and improvise — to survive the ‘urban jungle’ of Twin Falls.

“The rumor was that one of the instructors lost the money to a pool shark in a bar on the way up,” Mart said by email. “But it may have been part of the plan to challenge the students with an ‘urban challenge,’ which was sometimes an aspect of Outward Bound (on which the Prescott program was modeled) at the time. The truth was never revealed to me.”

“And the town’s kindness,” he said, “that part was real.”

Read the original story from 1972

40 college youth in TF for ‘urban experience’

Ruth Miller, Times-News reporter

September 28, 1972

TWIN FALLS — The work force in Twin Falls rose by 40 today as a group of students arrived on the last leg of a survival program.

The students from Prescott College (Arizona), according to Peggy Wier, 20 Washington D. C. and Linda Svendsen, 20, Portland Ore, have added an “urban experience: to the annual orientation survival trip.

The “urban experience” calls for the students to be resourceful enough to find jobs in Twin Falls. They need to earn $300 for the trip back to college. Miss Wier and Miss Svendsen, two of the six upperclassmen accompanying the 36 freshmen, said the students will do “almost anything” to earn money for the trip.

The collegiates started out early today in Twin Falls looking for jobs. Some went directly to factories and businesses looking for short term work, while others started on a door-to-door search for jobs.

The group is fresh from a week and half stay in the Sawtooths. They came to Idaho from the Maze in the Canyonlands of southern Utah where they spent several days in wilderness experiences. They left Prescott on Sept. 9.

The girls said the coeducational group may earn enough today for the trip home, but they might have to remain in Twin Falls through Saturday.

The 40 students comprise three groups which started out. They left Prescott in a U-Haul truck with $40 for food for each and $250 for each of the three groups for transportation and other items. The wilderness experience is part of the freshmen orientation for the liberal arts four-year school which is nationally known for its outdoor programs.

Miss Weir said the enrollment at Prescott College, a private school, is about 400. She said that usually when freshmen come to school they are “freaked out” and afraid to talk to anyone.

The wilderness experience, she feels, offers the new college students a chance to get to know “at least 20 people” and gets them off on a firmer footing in their academic environment.

The leaders of the orientation groups receive college credit for leading the excursions, while for the freshmen of the trip offers an important part of their academic and emotional life, the girls said.

While in Twin Falls the group is staying at Shoshone Falls Park.

One member of the group is stationed at a telephone booth at Twin Falls City Park waiting for leads on jobs to come in from other students. Anyone who might have work for the youngsters can call the number at the booth, 733-9832.

The students expect to be back to Prescott college and in class by about Monday.

