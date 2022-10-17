City officials celebrate groundbreaking of another fire station

TWIN FALLS — The city is a step closer to having another modern, efficient fire station.

Twin Falls city officials gathered near Washington Street South and Orchard Drive for the groundbreaking of a new facility designed to provide efficiency to firefighters and better serve the community, officials said.

The new station will replace Twin Falls City Fire Station No. 3, a short distance down the road.

One of the biggest benefits of the new station, Fire Chief Les Kenworthy said, is that its design keeps living quarters separate from decontamination areas.

“In today’s world with what we knew about carcinogens firefighters are exposed to, Kenworthy said, "separating dirty and clean is a big piece of what we are trying to accomplish."

The old fire station, plus the old Station No. 2 on Falls Avenue — which will be replaced soon by a station on Cheney Drive — are both between 50 and 60 years old and outdated, city officials say.

The groundbreaking for the new Station No. 2 was held last spring.

The new station on Washington Drive South will be 10,585 square feet, about 4,000 square feet larger than the old one, Kenworthy said. Much of the difference in size is because of larger bay areas.

“It will allow us to bring apparatus inside the fire station,” he said. The old station has a large carport-type structure that still exposes engines and other equipment to the elements.

“It causes more wear and tear,” Kenworthy said.

The city purchased a large modern fire engine six months ago that doesn't fit in Fire Station No. 2 and likely wouldn't fit in No. 3 because of its height, he said. The machine served as a backdrop for the groundbreaking ceremony.

The fire station is expected to be done in a year and will feature two double-deep apparatus bays, five sleep rooms and a decontamination room. Staffing won’t increase, but it will allow room for expansion as Twin Falls’ population grows.

“It will be a huge improvement for the community,” Kenworthy said.

Mayor Ruth Pierce recounted the events that led up to the new fire stations being built. When a proposed general obligation bond was turned down in 2019, city officials and a citizens committee got together and exchanged ideas on how the fire stations could still be built.

“We decided to regroup and take a look at some other options,” Pierce said.

In 2020, a plan of using certificates of anticipation, impact fees and budget reserves was developed that has led to the recent groundbreakings.

Construction on Fire Station No. 2 is coming along nicely, Kenworthy said.

"It's all the way out of the ground," he said, and trusses will be installed soon.

Work is progressing on the firefighter training center near the Twin Falls Animal Shelter, the chief said.

Paving will begin soon, which will allow partial use. Completion is expected within a year.