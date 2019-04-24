TWIN FALLS — All Twin Falls residences connected to the city’s pressurized irrigation system should start receiving water within the next week, the city announced Wednesday.
All pressurized irrigation stations are expected to be online by May 1. Residents can check the status of their subdivision’s pressurized irrigation by visiting the city’s website at tfid.org and selecting “Pressurized Irrigation Update.”
“Homeowners connected to city irrigation are encouraged to check their sprinkler systems for breaks and to set watering schedules to avoid overwatering,” the city said in a statement.
Homeowners who winterized their sprinkler systems will need to open a valve — generally near the sidewalk — for water to flow from city pressurized irrigation lines to the home’s sprinkler system.
“Once activated, residents should check for damaged sprinkler heads, bulging lawn turf that may indicate an underground leak, and spots that feel spongy due to overwatering,” the city said in a statement. “Homeowners who need assistance repairing damaged sprinklers should contact a landscaping professional.”
Residents are also asked to schedule watering times over a 24-hour period to avoid overwhelming pressurized irrigation stations, the city said.
Pressurized irrigation water isn’t safe to drink because it comes from an open canal system and isn’t treated.
