City of Rocks National Reserve and Castle Rocks State Park affected by Little's statewide stay-home order

ALMO — Idaho Gov. Brad Little implemented a statewide stay-home order Wednesday that has ramifications for the outdoor community and the participation of its user groups.

Little’s order states that outdoor activity near your home is not prohibited but residents are encouraged to keep a distance of 6 feet from others not in their household. The order also stated that non-essential travel must cease.

“We are seeing people from hotspots and high infected areas coming to City of Rocks to camp,” Wallace Keck, superintendent at City of Rocks National Reserve said in a Facebook message. “I’m getting a lot of pressure from the locals to close it down.”

“If they’re not local they have no business traveling there (the City and Castle Rocks),” Cassia County Sheriff Jay Heward told Keck. “In light of the governor’s order, it would be helpful if we closed the campgrounds.”

Idaho State Parks will remain open for day use recreation but camping would end starting at 5 p.m. Friday and last through May 15 with no new reservations being taken, Idaho State Park and Recreation spokesman Craig Quintana said in a statement released Wednesday.