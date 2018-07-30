TWIN FALLS — The city of Twin Falls has developed a plan to guide its efforts to preserve history in the years to come.
On Monday, the City Council will hear a presentation and consider adopting the Historic Preservation Master Plan. The city has spent $8,000 in state grant money to put together the plan, which took more than a year to complete.
City staff says the plan doesn’t create additional regulation on properties but is meant to compliment the city’s strategic plan with some objectives regarding historic preservation in Twin Falls. If approved, the Historic Preservation Master Plan would be used to guide discussions on future code changes.
The City Council will meet at 5 p.m. Monday in Council Chambers at City Hall, 203 Main Ave. E. Also on the agenda:
- A request to confirm the appointment of Alan Horner to serve on the Recreation Center Ad Hoc Committee.
- A request from the Twin Falls Highway District to waive the building permit fees for two new structures.
- A presentation of the city manager’s recommended 2019 fiscal year budget, with regards to the strategic plan’s “healthy community” and “prosperous community” initiatives. Public comment will be taken after the presentation.
- A public hearing for a zoning district change and zoning map amendment for the property at 1122 Washington St. S.
