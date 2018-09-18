TWIN FALLS — The city of Twin Falls is looking for information about the vandalism of a rock formation at Dierkes Lake Park, it said in a statement Tuesday.
The damage likely occurred in late August or early September, the city said. The formation — a triangular opening in rock overlooking the entrance to the park — was heavily damaged with what appeared to be a hammer or similar tool.
“For many people who grew up in Twin Falls and spent summers at Dierkes Lake, it was kind of sentimental sight that greeted visitors on their way to the lake,” Parks and Recreation Director Wendy Davis said in a statement. “It’s very unfortunate when something like this occurs because it’s a natural rock formation that can never be the same as it was.”
The city is encouraging anyone who has information about the vandalism to contact the Twin Falls Police Department at 208-735-7200.
