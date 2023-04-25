TWIN FALLS — The contract has been signed, the details double-checked by attorneys, and now an internet transit company will be operating a new service in the city.

Following a vote of the city council on Monday, Twin Falls Downtowner LLC will operate a fleet of on-demand micro-transit services, for a two-year, $3 million pilot program funded by the Idaho Transportation Department.

Assistant to the City Manager Mandy Thompson has guided the process of identifying and selecting a transit service. At Monday's city council meeting, Thompson told the council about the details of the contract.

"I have been talking public transportation since I started working for the city of Twin Falls," Thompson told the council. "And that will be 10 years ago in December, so I'm excited."

After the 2020 census showed the city's population had surpassed 50,000 residents, federal regulations mandated a transit service.

To meet these requirements, the city approved a $3 million funding agreement with the Idaho Transportation Department for a two-year pilot program for micro-transit services in November 2022.

The city favored the idea of micro transit, a type of service that offers on-demand transit options, "curb-to-curb," rather than a fixed-route bus system. Riders would schedule trips using an app, similar to other ride shares like Uber or Lyft.

The city received three proposals from vendors interested in operating a transit service. A selection committee interviewed two of them, and, Thompson said, the choice was simple.

"It was a clear decision by all members of the selection committee that Downtowner was the entity the vendor — and really the partner — that we wanted to enter into this new endeavor with," Thompson said.

Steven Murray, co-founder and CEO of Downtowner told the council that it was a privilege to be chosen as the vendor for the new service.

"It's a great responsibility to be the firm that's been chosen ... to bring public transportation back to the community," Murray told the council. "We look forward to bringing ... a high-quality form of public transit that's accessible for everyone and very usable for everyone, no matter what kind of trip someone might be taken."

The service will be available for anyone to use, whether the trips are for necessary transportation for people without cars, or for people who make a choice to leave their car at home and use transit instead.

According to the contract, Downtowner will provide service six days a week. On weekdays, the transit will operate from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., and from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturdays.

The contract calls for a fleet of seven minivans, each with a capacity of four adults with seat belts. A portion of the vans will be wheelchair accessible upon user request.

To get a ride, customers can use an app to book or cancel trips. The app will also be used to make payments, request assistance, submit complaints, ask questions, request refunds, or receive general support.

For people who don't use smartphones, there will be a telephone-based “dial-a-ride” to access the Downtowner services, although the actual mechanisms of how a person can pay for rides without using an app still need to be worked out.

The Downtowner company is operating a similar pilot program in Idaho Falls, as well as other places like Jackson, Wyoming.