{{featured_button_text}}
Wellness Tree Clinic

Dr. Larry Martens gives a tour of the clinic Sept. 6, 2018 at the Wellness Tree Clinic in Twin Falls. Wellness Tree received some grant money from the City Council in 2018 to cover medical and dental services and supplies for people with no insurance.

 PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO

TWIN FALLS — Applicants for city grant money this year will have to attend a meeting on April 22 in order to be considered.

The Twin Falls City Council offers Municipal Powers Outsource Grants each year with the goal of helping organizations provide services and programs that support the city’s mission. This year, the City Council made several changes to the grant process, aiming to ensure the funds will being used to support the 2030 City of Twin Falls Strategic Plan.

These changes, along with eligibility requirements and important dates, will be discussed at a mandatory pre-grant meeting at 10 a.m. April 22 in Room 116 of City Hall, 203 Main Ave. E. A representative from any organization interested in applying for MPOG funds must be present.

Eligible applicants must operate as a local nonprofit, charitable, educational, civic, scientific, social welfare, religious, health service organization or a governmental or quasi-governmental unit. They must provide a service expressly granted as a municipal power by Idaho Code, Title 50, Chapter 3 — Municipal Powers.

For information, contact Mandi Thompson at mthompson@tfid.org or 208-735-7237.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments