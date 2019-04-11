TWIN FALLS — Applicants for city grant money this year will have to attend a meeting on April 22 in order to be considered.
The Twin Falls City Council offers Municipal Powers Outsource Grants each year with the goal of helping organizations provide services and programs that support the city’s mission. This year, the City Council made several changes to the grant process, aiming to ensure the funds will being used to support the 2030 City of Twin Falls Strategic Plan.
These changes, along with eligibility requirements and important dates, will be discussed at a mandatory pre-grant meeting at 10 a.m. April 22 in Room 116 of City Hall, 203 Main Ave. E. A representative from any organization interested in applying for MPOG funds must be present.
Eligible applicants must operate as a local nonprofit, charitable, educational, civic, scientific, social welfare, religious, health service organization or a governmental or quasi-governmental unit. They must provide a service expressly granted as a municipal power by Idaho Code, Title 50, Chapter 3 — Municipal Powers.
For information, contact Mandi Thompson at mthompson@tfid.org or 208-735-7237.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.