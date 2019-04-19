TWIN FALLS — The city is seeking two candidates to fill current and future vacancies on its Historic Preservation Commission.
The commission promotes the educational, cultural, economic and general welfare of Twin Falls residents through the identification, evaluation, designation and protection of buildings, sites, areas, structures and objects that reflect the city’s heritage.
Professional training or experience in architecture, history, architectural history, urban planning, archaeology, engineering, conservation, landscape architecture, law or other historic preservation-related disciplines is preferred. But any Twin Falls resident with a passion for historic preservation is encouraged to apply. The vacancies will be open until filled.
The commission meets from noon to 1 p.m. on the first and third Mondays of each month, with some additional meetings required during the month. There are some evening and weekend activities that you may be asked to attend.
Submit a letter of interest with qualifications to KeEbersole@tfid.org or fax it to 208-736-2641 or mail it to Twin Falls Historic Preservation Commission, P.O. Box 1907, Twin Falls, ID 83301.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.