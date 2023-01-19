City: 'Flushable' wipes are clogging pipes

TWIN FALLS — One of the hallmarks of civilization is a well-functioning sewer system. Though maybe not as glamorous as the wheel or the printed word, plumbing deserves its place near the top of humanity’s most useful inventions.

The network of pipes that transports waste away from each residence benefits all who are connected to it, but it takes the Wastewater Department steady maintenance to keep the system running smoothly.

Most city residents have a general awareness of items that should not be flushed. Hygiene products like cotton balls, diapers and feminine products can quickly become clogs in the residential line, requiring a visit from a plumber.

But one product that is marked as flush-safe is causing havoc in sewers around the country: Flushable wipes.

Flushable wipes are marketed as being able to break down in water, but as the Twin Falls Wastewater Department can attest, the wipes rarely break down fast enough to pass cleanly through the municipal wastewater systems.

Larry McFarling works for the city’s wastewater department, and his job is to look for clogs. Using a remote-controlled camera on wheels connected to a thousand feet of cable, McFarling inspects the city’s underground network of pipes to check for clogs.

The camera travels down a length of pipe and transmits a video of what it sees back to McFarling in his truck.

In general, what McFarling sees is pretty good, given how old some of the pipes are.

“We have a relatively good sewer system here, even though some of the pipes are over 100 years old,” McFarling said. “They’re still holding up pretty well.”

But when he encounters clogs, McFarling said wipes can almost always be found in the mix.

“Most plugs do have wipes involved,” McFarling said. “It might not be the main part of it, they’re usually in the equation somewhere.”

Because the wipes don’t break down, they are among the most common item to get caught on things, mix with grease and other debris, and create a mass that eventually blocks the flow and clogs the tubes.

A growing number of lawsuits from municipal wastewater systems in the U.S. state that the manufacturers of flushable wipes have misled consumers. The city of Wyoming, Minnesota, sued makers of flushable wipes in 2015. Charleston, North Carolina, wastewater systems has sued Kimberly-Clark, maker of more than 50% of brands of wipes, as well as several major retailers where the wipes are sold.

Other contributors to clogs that the wastewater department sees include kitchen grease, which may enter the drain as a liquid but becomes solid as it cools, contributing to blockages.

Another frequent contributor to clogs is hair, more hair than what might incidentally go down the shower drain.

“Sometimes, based off of what I see by how big they are, I think people might clean off their hairbrushes and flush a wad of hair down the toilet, and that basically turns into a big net,” McFarling said.

Other interesting discoveries found by McFarling’s remote-controlled camera include a fair amount of toys — frequently little toy cars.

McFarling hypothesized that the toys enter the system when kids start learning about flushing.

“I doubt anybody flushes toys down the drain on purpose,” he said.