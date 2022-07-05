City evaluates budget boosted by growth, but sunk by inflation

TWIN FALLS — City Council heard a presentation summarizing the city manager's recommended 2023 budget at its Monday night meeting.

In-depth presentations covering the entire budget areas will take place over the next seven Council meetings, which take place at 5 p.m. each Monday at City Hall Council Chambers.

City Manager Travis Rothweiler told the council that while the recommended tax rate of $4.78 per $1,000 of assessed property value would be the lowest rate the city has ever set, a sharp increase in home value assessments could mean property tax payments may be higher than previous years.

"This is going to be, by far, the lowest tax rate that we have ever issued inside of the city of Twin Falls," Rothweiler said.

The average value of a home in Twin Falls has risen sharply to $358,000 in January this year, up from $257,000 in 2021. Nationwide the average home price is $349,000.

Cities are not able to control the maximum homeowner exemptions, which are set by the state legislature. In 2016 the legislature adopted a formula for homeowner's exemption, moving away from indexed formula that matched growth, and instead opting for a 100,000 or 50% of the home value, whichever was lower.

Because of this, Rothwieler said, higher home values will see larger property tax payments across the state.

"Indexing was incredibly important to us in Twin Falls," Rothweiler said. "If they followed the exact same philosophies that they had in the past, and indexing were still available, the maximum homeowner's exemption this year would be $176,000. It would have meant that an additional $50,000 would have been taken off as an exemption."

Elements that affect the city's expenditures will be discussed in greater depth at upcoming meetings.

The budget requests a 5% increase in city compensation to employees, Rothweiler said, to retain competent people during a market seeing labor shortages driven by historic low unemployment.

"The best thing that we can do to secure a safe community ... is to retain people who have committed themselves to our organization."

"I want you to think for a minute if we weren't able to staff our fire department," Rothweiler said. "While I want to believe that nothing bad ever happens in Twin Falls, I'm grateful that we have a high-quality police department."

Both departments are facing staff shortages.

The council will devote substantial time over the next seven meetings to continue to evaluate areas to allocate funding, based on anticipated revenues for the year ahead.

Public hearings on the budget will be held at council meetings in August, with the final budget to be adopted Aug. 22.

A summary of the proposed budget will be posted on the city of Twin Falls website.

City recommends $78 million budget for fiscal year 2022-23 As city staff present a preliminary budget on Tuesday, increasing home values mean homeowners may pay more than last year — despite the lowest tax rate the city has issued. The budget won't be adopted until August, following public hearings.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0