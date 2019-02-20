TWIN FALLS — It’s been 20 years since the city last raised rates at the entrance to Shoshone Falls and Dierkes Lake parks. Now, city staff are asking to increase the $3 vehicle fee to $5 in order to accept credit cards and make more improvements to the parks and roads.
The City Council on Tuesday voted 6-0 to approve staff’s request to have a public hearing on the proposed increase. The city is required to seek public comment on any fee increase that is greater than 5 percent.
Parks and Recreation Director Wendy Davis said she is not asking for any changes to the bus fees, coupon books or season passes. The increase would only impact the single-vehicle fees between April and September for visitors who want to drive down into either Shoshone Falls or Dierkes Lake parks.
The parks department uses fees to help pay for improvements at those parks. Over the past decade, it has accrued reserve funds of around $400,000.
“We’re not being gluttonous with the money we’ve collected down there,” she said.
The parks see heavy use each summer from both locals and tourists, and there are needed improvements and infrastructure to maintain. In 2018, the ticket booth counted more than 91,000 vehicles — but that number did not include the September data, which has been lost. The Parks and Recreation Department reported revenues of $318,685 in 2018 and expenses of $160,917.
The city has collected vehicle fees for both parks since 1980, and last raised the fee to the current $3 in 1998.
Davis believes accepting credit cards will help move the line of cars faster during the busiest times. If the city were to start accepting credit card payments down there without raising the fee, the city would take a loss of about $25,000 annually, she said.
Councilman Greg Lanting said he favored going to a public hearing because a $5 per car fee is still lower than what’s charged at comparable parks. Councilwoman Nikki Boyd was not present at the meeting.
A date for the public hearing has not been announced.
