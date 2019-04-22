TWIN FALLS — Twin Falls has paid nearly $90,000 for recycling over the past six months. On Monday, the utility services director wants to have a new conversation with the City Council regarding the history of Twin Falls’ recycling program, market issues, costs and the “carbon footprint” factor.
This will be the latest of numerous discussions the city has had about its recycling program since the market became volatile in 2018. The City Council since then has raised its sanitation services rates in order to cover the cost of recycling up to $175 per ton.
While costs are starting to go down, Utility Services Director Bill Baxter and the city’s waste and recycling contractor, PSI Environmental Systems, will come back to the City Council with some new information. Their presentations happen to fall on Earth Day, a historic day for spreading education and awareness about environmental issues.
Jason Kirschenmann, site manager for PSI, will give a presentation to answer the Council’s questions about where Twin Falls’ recyclables end up once they leave. Most end up at centers in Washington and Oregon, he told the Times-News Friday in a phone interview. But about 40% of mixed paper ends up overseas.
“The aluminum that we pull out of there actually goes to Tennessee,” Kirschenmann said.
That’s about 2,000 miles and comes with big costs for diesel gasoline. But it isn’t just about the money, he said — it’s about the use of resources and balancing those costs and values.
Kirschenmann’s presentation will show the Council roughly how many miles Twin Falls recycling has to go to its final destination, and what the fuel usage is.
Aside from recycling costs going down, Kirschenmann will have some other good news to share.
“Our contamination rate has gone down to 11% in Twin Falls, which is great,” he said.
PSI has estimated contamination was up to 25% at one point. The decreased contamination has helped with bringing prices down by $30 per ton over the past month, Kirschenmann said.
After Baxter’s and PSI’s presentations, the Council may be asked for direction as to what options it would like to pursue in the next fiscal year.
The City Council meets at 5 p.m. Monday in City Hall, 203 Main Ave. E. Ave. During the meeting, the Council will also do the following:
- Hear a proclamation declaring the fourth week of April as Youth Appreciation Week in the city of Twin Falls.
- Hear a proclamation declaring April 26 as Arbor Day in the city of Twin Falls.
- Consider a request to confirm the city manager’s appointment of Mark Holtzen as the city engineer.
- Receive a presentation from Southern Idaho Tourism for its annual update.
- Hear an update on the Municipal Powers Outsource Grants process.
- Receive a presentation on the city’s finances for the first six months of the 2018-2019 fiscal year.
- Have a public hearing for a request to vacate platted easements and dedicated right of way within the Perrine Point Subdivision, located in the 1000 block of Falls Avenue West. The request has been made on behalf of Tres Gringos LLC. The hearing will begin no earlier than 6 p.m.
