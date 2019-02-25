TWIN FALLS — The Twin Falls City Council is taking the next steps toward getting a bond issue for new fire stations on the May ballot.
In December, the Council accepted an advisory committee’s recommendations for addressing needed improvements for the Twin Falls Fire Department. The city seeks to get voter approval for it to issue $35.4 million in bonds to build new fire stations.
On Monday, the Council will vote on a drafted ordinance and resolution that will get the ball rolling in time for the election. The committee projected that under a 20-year bond, individual taxpayers would pay about $75 per year for the project.
As recommended, the city would use the bond money to build three new fire stations in order to address current deficiencies and future programming needs. The existing Station 1 downtown would then be used by the Twin Falls Police Department.
The committee also recommended a phased construction of a training center for the Twin Falls Fire Department.
The total project budget is $35,403,657 and would be financed by a 20-year general obligation bond — if voters approve the bond issue on the May ballot.
The City Council on Monday will hear a presentation from Skinner Fawcett LLP, which prepared the ordinance and resolution for Council review. The meeting begins at 5 p.m. at City Hall, 203 Main Ave. E.
Also at the meeting, the Council will:
- Consider a request to approve the reappointment of Dennis Sonius to serve a five-year term as a commissioner for the Twin Falls Housing Authority.
- Receive a presentation on the Diversity and Inclusion Committee charter.
- Consider a request to approve the City of Twin Falls and Twin Falls Fire Fighters Local 1556 Collective Bargaining Agreement.
- Have a general discussion about the City Council’s 2019 fiscal year budget priorities, use of $775,000 project fund and philosophies, followed by citizen input.
