TWIN FALLS — The Twin Falls City Council meeting has been postponed until Tuesday this week in observance of Veterans Day.
The Council normally meets Mondays at City Hall. This week’s meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Tuesday at 203 Main Ave. E.
Earlier in the day, at 11:30 a.m., the Parks and Recreation Commission is planned to have its meeting. On the agenda are several requests to remove trees along Main Avenue, Shoshone Street and Addison Avenue East. The commission will also discuss park needs to the master plan at Harmon Park.
The Urban Renewal Agency and the Planning and Zoning Commission have meetings slated for noon and 6 p.m. Wednesday, respectively.
