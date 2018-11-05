TWIN FALLS — With only three people remaining on the seven-member Traffic Safety Commission, the city was struggling to get enough members even for a quorum.
So Twin Falls administrators put their heads together to come up with a solution.
“They came up with the idea of appointing the Planning and Zoning Commission to fulfill that role as needed,” Planning and Zoning Director Jonathan Spendlove said in early October.
The nine-member commission meets more frequently and receives more applications when vacancies arise. It also seldom has less than a quorum. And while each commission has unique duties, the Planning and Zoning Commission is more involved with city-wide traffic planning and development efforts, he said. The Traffic Safety Commission has spent most of its time reviewing specific requests for changes to traffic control devices.
On Monday, the City Council will be asked to amend city code and appoint the Planning and Zoning Commission to fulfill the duties of the city’s Traffic Safety Commission. The Planning and Zoning commissioners have already agreed to take on the responsibilities.
Also at the meeting, the Council will be asked to confirm the appointment of Shayne Nope as the city attorney. Nope has been the city’s deputy city attorney, but will formally replace Fritz Wonderlich as he retires and the city brings its legal services in-house.
The Council meeting begins at 5 p.m. Monday in City Hall, 203 Main Ave. E. In addition to the regular agenda items, a public hearing is scheduled to begin no later than 6 p.m.
The hearing is for a special use permit that was previously denied by the Planning and Zoning Commission. That decision was appealed, so it must go before the City Council. Kaitlyn Court LLC has requested to construct a maximum of eight fourplexes on property south of the intersection of Borah Avenue West and Rose Street North.
The Planning and Zoning Commission had denied the request 4-3 in September after neighbors complained about the high density and potential traffic impact on narrow residential streets.
Also at the meeting, the Council will:
- Hear a presentation of Idaho Peace Officers Standards and Training certifications to officers Salko Lilic, Elisha Batteiger, Tyler Kraft, Tyler Campbell, Chris Ehardt and Powell Eaton.
- Consider a request to waive the non-conforming building expansion permit process for a residential home at 347 Polk St.
- Consider a request to approve reserve funds to purchase a public safety radio system and to enter into an agreement with Federal Engineering for consulting services.
- Adjourn into executive session to consider the evaluation, dismissal or disciplining of — or to hear complaints or charges brought against — a public officer, employee, staff member or individual agent.
I would like to thank Fritz Wonderlich (sp) for his years of faithful service to the City. Thank you, Fritz!
