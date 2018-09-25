TWIN FALLS — The state is considering a request to allow heavier, longer trucks on the U.S. 93 business loop — but city officials aren’t sure they approve.
The City Council on Monday discussed Glanbia Nutritional’s request before Idaho Transportation Department to allow reducible loads weighing 129,000 pounds on Blue Lakes Boulevard North from the I.B. Perrine Bridge to Addison Avenue. The current weight limit is 105,500 pounds.
While the company says a heavier weight limit could decrease its loads by 1,000 trucks per day, city staff worry about the impacts to city streets when these trucks overcome inertia while starting and stopping. Current city code states that as long as a truck is permitted on applicable state highways, it is permitted to travel on any city street.
But Council members say they don’t want more truck traffic on Blue Lakes Boulevard, and would prefer companies on the south side of town stick to other routes whenever possible.
“We don’t want to hurt those relationships, but we don’t need (the trucks) on Blue Lakes,” Councilman Christopher Reid said.
Mayor Shawn Barigar also argued that “trying to push more traffic onto Blue Lakes doesn’t make sense.”
Instead, the city prefers companies such as Glanbia to plan routes along Pole Line Road, Washington Street and U.S. 30.
Glanbia trucks currently drive down Shoshone Street to and from Blue Lakes Boulevard. That road is old and deteriorating, City Engineer Jackie Fields said. Fields had asked the Council to consider restricting truck traffic to local deliveries until Shoshone Street could be analyzed for reconstruction.
The City Council, however, took no action regarding Shoshone Street. A future transportation master plan should address the city’s goals for truck routes.
Fields may come back before Council next week with a drafted statement to submit to ITD regarding the proposed truck route and the city’s feelings.
Due to an oversight, ITD has extended the comment period for the proposed weight limit increase to Oct. 24. A public hearing will take place from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 4 in the City Council Chambers.
“We anticipate that city staff will want to attend and give us their input,” ITD Public Involvement Coordinator Adam Rush said.
The state had inadvertently failed to notify the city about the proposal prior to an earlier hearing and comment period. Furthermore, a map displayed at the previous hearing incorrectly identified the route proposed in the application.
Also at the meeting, the Council:
- Heard a proclamation declaring Sept. 23-29 as National Child Passenger Safety Week in Twin Falls.
- Approved a collective bargaining agreement with the Twin Falls firefighters labor union.
- Approved a budget amendment reflecting additional revenues of about $8.8 million.
